Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL22 PM-LD PARL PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building here at an event that was attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. CAL15 2NDLD NADDA Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP leader says the state has slipped into ''goonda raj'' Diamond Harbour (WB): Stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on Thursday as the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said. By Pradipta Tapadar DEL24 MHA-BENGAL Centre seeks report from WB govt on security lapses during BJP chief Nadda's visit New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday sought a report from the West Bengal government on alleged ''serious security lapses'' during the visit of BJP president J P Nadda to the state, officials said.

DEL13 DEF-LD RAJNATH Need to avoid actions that may complicate situation: Rajnath Singh New Delhi: In a veiled reference to China's aggressive military behaviour, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoiding actions that may further complicate situation will go a long way in bringing sustained peace to the region. DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL48 DL-VIRUS-JAIN Third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi 'on the wane': Jain New Delhi: The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital is not over yet but it is ''definitely on the wane'', Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. DEL21 DL-CONSTABLE-RAPE-CRPF CRPF constable accuses Khajan Singh of rape, chief sports officer dismisses charge New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed an FIR on the complaint of a 30-year-old Central Reserve Police Force wrestler, who has accused the paramilitary's Chief Sports Officer and Arjuna awardee Khajan Singh, and coach Surjit Singh of sexual harassment, rape and intimidation for over three years.

DEL37 INDO-NEPAL LD FLIGHTS India, Nepal decide to resume flight services under air bubble arrangement New Delhi: India and Nepal have decided to resume flight services under a bilateral air bubble arrangement, authoritative sources said on Thursday, in reflection of efforts to restore normalcy in ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row. DEL29 VIRUS-TESTS POSITIVITY RATE COVID-19: Cumulative tests cross 15-crore mark New Delhi: India's cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed 15 crore with one crore tests added in just 10 days, the Union Health Ministry said underlining comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. LEGAL LGD6 SC-LD ROSHNI-J&K SC asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping Roshni Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land.

LGC1 AS-HC-NRC Assam NRC published last year not final, HC told Guwahati: The historic National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam published in August last year was only a ''supplementary list'' and the final document is yet to come out, state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma has told the Gauhati High Court. LGD8 DL-HC-GST HC seeks Centre, DGGI reply on plea challenging constitutionality of sections of CGST Act New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre and DGGI's reply on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Act, relating to the power of arresting a person.

FOREIGN FGN35 CHINA-INDIA-JAISHANKAR-REAX Common efforts needed to maintain good ties, China on Jaishankar's remarks on Ladakh situation Beijing: Underlining that common efforts were needed to maintain good relations between China and India, a senior Chinese official on Thursday said that Beijing is committed to resolving the border standoff through dialogue but was also determined to safeguard its territorial sovereignty. By K J M Varma FGN34 PAK-IMRAN-OPPOSITION Pak PM dares Opposition to table no-confidence motion in Parliament to oust him Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has dared the Opposition alliance to table a no-confidence motion in Parliament to oust him, as he criticised its call to lawmakers for mass resignations to force him to call snap polls. By Sajjad Hussain FGN32 US-FB-2NDLD LAWSUIT US sues Facebook over its WhatsApp, Instagram acquisition; alleges it crushed smaller rivals Washington: The US government and 48 states have filed parallel antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, accusing the social media giant of anti-competitive conduct by abusing its market power to create a monopoly and crushing smaller competitors, a move which may force it to sell WhatsApp and Instagram. By Lalit K Jha..