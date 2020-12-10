Left Menu
Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast - sources

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:04 IST
Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast - sources
Lebanon's investigating judge charged caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast that killed 200 people and ravaged the capital in August, a judicial source and an official source said on Thursday.

The others are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos, the sources said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

