Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests govt official while receiving 'bribe' in West Bengal's Midnapore

The CBI has arrested a Superintendent of Post from West Bengals Midnapore while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh from a sub-ordinate for issuing his relieving order, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:18 IST
CBI arrests govt official while receiving 'bribe' in West Bengal's Midnapore

The CBI has arrested a Superintendent of Post from West Bengal's Midnapore while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh from a sub-ordinate for issuing his relieving order, officials said on Thursday. Bikas Kanti Mishra was arrested on a complaint of a postal assistant who was transferred from the Manglamaro sub-office in East Midnapore's Contai division.

According to the complainant, Mishra demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from him for issuing his relieving letter, the officials said. On getting information, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out an exhaustive verification exercise, in which the allegations were prima facie established.

The agency laid a trap and arrested Mishra while he was allegedly receiving Rs 1.3 lakh of the bribe amount, the officials said. ''Searches were conducted at the residence and office premises of the accused at Midnapore (East), which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 3.62 lakh (approx) and incriminating documents,'' CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said in a statement.

Mishra was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Kolkata, which remanded him to Judicial Custody till December 23..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM announces various development projects for Siddipet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced various development projects for the district headquarters town of Siddipet and nearby villages, including a lift irrigation scheme and a four-lane road project. Rao, who ad...

Turkey's Erdogan, at Nagorno-Karabakh parade, says Armenia needs new leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that countrys defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Erdogan, who...

Haryana schools will resume from December 14

The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education DSE, Haryan...

Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper was best player on the pitch: Conte

After witnessing a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players gave everything that they had in the match before adding that Anatoliy Trubin, the opposition goalkeeper, was the best player on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020