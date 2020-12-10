Media plays important role in dealing with anti-India forces: MoS Defence

Media has an important role in dealing with anti-India forces, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Thursday. Speaking at the valedictory function of the media communication course organised for defence personnel by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), he said there is a need to ensure that the media is not misused by anti-India forces.

''Media has an important role in dealing with anti-India forces. It is the responsibility of all of us, including mediapersons, to ensure that our media is not misused by anti-India forces against our own country,'' Naik said. Speaking as the chief guest of the programme, he said when the trend of fake news and hate news is increasing, media literacy is needed for everyone.

''In this era of new media, media literacy is not only important for communicators, but for every section of the society. When almost everyone has a smartphone in their hands, the possibility of the misuse of media has increased manifold and it can be controlled only through media literacy,'' the minister said, adding that it also helps to counter the psychological warfare that we witness globally today. ''We have to be alert from this psychological warfare being adopted as a tool by anti-India forces. Rather, we have to learn how to use the media strength for the betterment of the country and the countrymen,'' he said.

Naik said the courage, valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian defence forces are unparalleled. ''We can counter all vicious campaigns against our defence forces by adopting the right media approach and utilising different media platforms in an organised manner,'' he said.

Director-General of IIMC Sanjay Dwivedi, Additional Director General (Administration) K Satish Namboodiripad and Additional Director General (Training) Mamta Varma were also present on the occasion. Dwivedi said, ''The whole world is facing the coronavirus epidemic. In this era of corona, a word has become very popular and many of its results and consequences have also been seen. This word is 'infodemic'.

''The term refers to the explosion of excessive information or colloquial information. When it becomes difficult to choose from this excessive information, which information to believe and what not, such a situation gives rise to a discussion. And the name of this discussion is media and information literacy.'' He said fake news has become a big business in itself today and the digital media has also influenced it. The IIMC organises short-term training courses related to media and communication for defence personnel every year.

Officers from the level of a captain to that of a brigadier take part in the courses. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the training programme has been conducted online for the first time this year.