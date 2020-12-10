Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka govt will not ask IT companies to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also incharge for IT and BT department, made it clear that the government cannot mandate the companies to open their offices and ask employees to report to work there, instead of working from home or work from anywhere.He was responding to a question raised by an Independent MLA from Hoskote Sharath Bachegowda in the assembly.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:06 IST
K'taka govt will not ask IT companies to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister

The Karnataka government on Thursday said it will not ask IT companies to open office spaces and that the work from home arrangement that is currently in place may continue for a few more months due to prevailing COVID-19 situation. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also incharge for IT and BT department, made it clear that the government cannot mandate the companies to open their offices and ask employees to report to work there, instead of working from home or work from anywhere.

He was responding to a question raised by an Independent MLA from Hoskote Sharath Bachegowda in the assembly. ''Eventually, they (offices) will open. The companies will take a call when the time is right..,'' he said adding that there was no thought before the government to ask the companies to make its employees to attend to work at offices, also the situation is still not appropriate for it.

Bachegowda while pointing out that most of the IT workforce was still working from home, claimed that it has affected productivity, and asked the government to put pressure on the companies to open offices. He also pointed to its impact on other dependent work forces like transport.

Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat too said that with IT companies yet to open, cabs, canteens and other dependent livelihoods are getting affected, and it was time for the government to ask companies to open offices. Responding to this Narayan said once offices open up, ancillary services will also get back on track, and maintained that work from home was still the safe option due to the prevailing situation.

He pointed out that technology came to the rescue of several sectors during the pandemic as he acknowledged the efforts of the IT, startups and innovation sector. Several IT companies closed their offices in March and asked its employees to work remotely as Covid-19 infections started increasing in the state, especially Bengaluru.

The union government has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI starts attaching properties in Srijan scam

The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The CBI started the attachment process of the couples house located in t...

Business briefs 4

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday welcomed the PM-WANI scheme for setting up public Wi-Fi networks, as this will accelerate the adoption of broadband internet services in the country. The Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI has wel...

England to make support payment available through COVID trace app

Englands COVID test and trace system is making a 500 pound 665 support payment available for people who self-isolate after receiving a notification via its app, it said on Thursday.The money was already available for people told to self-iso...

Italy reports 887 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 16,999 new cases

Italy reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, a steep rise from 499 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections increased to 16,999 from 12,756.There were 171,586 swabs carried out in the past da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020