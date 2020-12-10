Left Menu
CBI starts attaching properties in Srijan scam

The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The chargesheet named her son Amit Kumar and daughter-in-law Rajni Priya apart from two IAS officers.

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The CBI started the attachment process of the couple's house located in the New Vikramshila Colony in the Tilkamanjhi police station area of Bhagalpur town, they said.

The CBI has filed three charge sheets in the Rs 1,000 -crore Srijan scam against over 60 persons. The case relates to transfer of government funds into the account of an NGO, headed by Manorama Devi who died in February 2017. The chargesheet named her son Amit Kumar and daughter-in-law Rajni Priya apart from two IAS officers.

