1 held for abducting child

A three-month-old child was allegedly abducted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district while he was sleeping outside his house, police said on Thursday

Acting on a complaint from the family, the suspect was nabbed with the help of locals at Munda in Gunnaur area and the child was recovered within hours on Wednesday, police said

The suspect, Lokesh Tewari, is a resident of Ghaziabad and efforts are on to ascertain his links with the gang of child lifters, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Misra said. PTI CORR SABHMB