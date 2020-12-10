Left Menu
Democracy in India a means of resolving differences along with governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, said that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance.

10-12-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, said that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. "Democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Different views, different perspectives empower a vibrant democracy. Our democracy has moved forward with the goal that there is always room for differences so long as it is not entirely disconnected from the process," PM Modi said here.

"Policies and politics may vary but we are for the service of the public and there should be no differences in this ultimate goal. Whether debates occur within the Parliament or outside, the determination towards national service and dedication towards national interest should be reflected in them constantly," he added. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on Thursday.

He said, "The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-sustainable India) and will be a landmark opportunity to build a people's Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' ahead of the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022." Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said today is a milestone in India's democratic history, filled with the idea of Indianness.

He said that the start of the construction of Parliament House of India is one of the most important stages of our democratic traditions. He gave a call to the people of India, to build this new building of the Parliament together. The Prime Minister recalled the moment when he entered the Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP.

He said that when he entered the Parliament House for the first time, he bowed his head and saluted this temple of democracy, before stepping into it. He remarked that many new things are being done in the new Parliament House that will increase the efficiency of the MPs and modernise their work culture.

PM Modi said: "Democracy elsewhere is about election procedures, governance and administration. But democracy in India is about life values and it is the way of life and the soul of a nation." He added India's democracy is a system developed through centuries of experience.

"There is also a life mantra, an element of life as well as a system of order in the democracy in India. It is India's democratic strength that is giving new energy to the development of the country and giving new faith to its countrymen. Democracy in India is constantly being renewed every year and it is seen that voter turnout is increasing with every election," he said. He urged the people to remember that it is the responsibility of the people to awaken the optimism towards democracy which is the basis of the existence of the Parliament House.

He reminded that every member who enters Parliament is accountable towards the public as well as the Constitution. He said there are no rituals as such to consecrate this temple of democracy. It is the representatives of the people who come to this temple that will consecrate it. Their dedication, their service, conduct, thought and behavior will become the life of this temple, he added.

The Prime Minister urged the people to take the pledge to keep India first, to worship only the progress of India and the development of India. Every decision should increase the strength of the country and that the country's interest is paramount.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

