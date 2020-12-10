Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy - sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:35 IST
The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The long-anticipated move, which is likely to infuriate Ankara and severely complicate ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, could be announced any day, sources said. The sanctions would target Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries and its president Ismail Demir, sources have said.

