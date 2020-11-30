Left Menu
Development News Edition

President-elect Joe Biden sprains ankle while playing with the dog

O'Connor said Biden will get another scan for more detailed imaging. After defeating President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 05:01 IST
President-elect Joe Biden sprains ankle while playing with the dog
US Democratic Presidential elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with one of his dogs but didn't appear to suffer any broken bones, his office said on Sunday, citing Biden's personal physician. The incident happened on Saturday, Biden's office said in a statement, with the 78-year-old Democrat visiting an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan "out of an abundance of caution."

"Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture," Biden's personal physician Kevin O'Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office. O'Connor said Biden will get another scan for more detailed imaging.

After defeating President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on Jan. 20. His health is likely to be watched closely by allies and opponents alike.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

Turkeys seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turk...

With Arcadia facing administration, Mike Ashley's Frasers offers emergency loan

Mike Ashleys Frasers Group confirmed on Monday it had offered 50 million pounds 66.70 million of emergency funding to Philip Greens Arcadia fashion group, which is on the brink of falling into administration.Frasers said it was awaiting a s...

VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform KMP for the Lake Chad Region Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The KMP will be hosted w...

UK minister says on Brexit trade deal: Time is running out

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough, Eusti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020