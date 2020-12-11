Egypt values important step toward normalizing ties between Morocco and Israel - Twitter

Egypt values important step toward normalizing ties between Morocco and Israel - TwitterReuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-12-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 00:34 IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he values the important step of normalizing ties between Morocco and Israel with the U.S. sponsorship.
Earlier on Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.