Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence rocks Assam's Kokrajhar, Chirang as BTC polls end

His vehicle was damaged in the incident, officials said.Over 78 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday for 19 seats in BTCs second and final phase of polling, which also witnessed police firing in the air to control a clash between BPF and UPPL supporters in the Chirang district while voting was underway.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 11-12-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 00:38 IST
Violence rocks Assam's Kokrajhar, Chirang as BTC polls end

A number of incidents of violence were reported from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts of Assam after the polling for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) ended on Thursday, officials said. Police had to fire 25-30 rounds in the air to disperse a huge mob, which damaged a vehicle carrying ballot boxes from the Malbhog polling booth of the Kachugaon constituency in Gossaigaon police station area in Kokrajhar, an official said.

When the vehicle, carrying election materials and polling officials, broke down at Habrubil on NH-31C, a group of people surrounded it and started stone-pelting. After a police team reached the spot from Gossaigaon, the group swelled into a huge crowd, forcing the police to fire several rounds in the air to disperse them, the official said.

The election materials and the officials were brought to the strong room at Gossaigaon in a different vehicle. Some miscreants also tried to attack the strong room set up at the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, but police foiled the attempt and arrested a few people.

In another incident, a ballot box was damaged by a group of people when it was being brought from Srirampur High School polling booth to the Gossaigaon strong room. An official said the Assam State Election Commission may consider re-polling in that particular booth.

At Tintila in Baukhungri constituency, supporters of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) clashed after the polling ended, resulting in serious injury to one person. The officer of polling station 57 at Chirang's Phulaguri was attacked after the completion of the voting. His vehicle was damaged in the incident, officials said.

Over 78 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday for 19 seats in BTC's second and final phase of polling, which also witnessed police firing in the air to control a clash between BPF and UPPL supporters in the Chirang district while voting was underway. The voting for the BTC began on December 7 with over 77.01 per cent of voters exercising their franchise in the first phase of polling for 21 seats in the Udalguri and Baksa districts.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Nadda: Administration failed to act despite warning, says Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Naddas convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saf...

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment. On Tuesday, Pornhu...

UAE welcomes resuming diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel

The United Arab Emirates welcomed Moroccos decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter. This step, a sovereign move, contributes to s...

FACTBOX-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?

Britains status quo transition period with the European Union will end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020