UAE welcomes resuming diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 01:04 IST
The United Arab Emirates welcomed Morocco's decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter. "This step, a sovereign move, contributes to strengthening our common quest for stability, prosperity, and just and lasting peace in the region".

Earlier on Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

