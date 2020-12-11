Bahrain praises Morocco's decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel -BNA

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa praised Moroccan King Mohammed VI's decision to establish diplomatic relations and official connections with Israel, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday.

The statement also welcomed U.S. recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.