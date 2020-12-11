EXCLUSIVE-U.S. says reports of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray are "credible"
The United States believes reports of Eritrean military involvement in Ethiopia's Tigray region are "credible," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, despite denials by both nations. "We are aware of credible reports of Eritrean military involvement in Tigray and view this as a grave development. We urge that any such troops be withdrawn immediately," the spokesperson said.
Reuters was first to report on Tuesday a U.S. assessment that Eritrean soldiers have crossed into Ethiopian territory, effectively helping Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government battle a rebellious northern force.
