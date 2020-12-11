Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC stays CIC order to disclose PM's entourage details under RTI Act

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed an order by the Central Information Commission (CIC) seeking the disclosure of security apparatus and the entourage of the Prime Minister of India under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:40 IST
Delhi HC stays CIC order to disclose PM's entourage details under RTI Act
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed an order by the Central Information Commission (CIC) seeking the disclosure of security apparatus and the entourage of the Prime Minister of India under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A bench of Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Air Force, stayed the CIC order directing them to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II and listed the matter for further hearing in April.

The bench also issued notice and asked respondent Commodore Lokesh Batra, who had sought the details via an RTI applicant, and also asked the petitioner IAF how disclosing the number of passengers would affect the security. "What is the problem in giving the number of passengers? You may not give the names. But how does it affect the sovereignty of the country if the number is given," the bench asked.

The IAF had moved the Delhi High Court against the CIC order contending that the security apparatus and the entourage of the Prime Minister of India cannot be brought into the public domain for security reasons. The plea sought to quash an order dated July 8, 2020, passed by CIC whereby it had directed the CPIO to provide details of relevant Special Flight Returns-ll to Commodore (retd) Lokesh K Batra within 15 days. The IAF said the CIC has failed to consider that the information sought by the RTI applicant can't be disclosed as it is extremely sensitive in nature.

"The SPG has strict protocols concerning the security of the Prime Minister and even the details regarding the name and number of SPG personnel engaged in the personal security of the Prime Minister of India are not brought into the public domain as unfortunately there have been assassinations of two previous Prime Ministers," the plea said. It said the CIC has made a grave error in law as well as on facts as it ignored that the details of SPG have been explicitly exempted from the purview of the RTI Act. Hence, the impugned order is bad in law as well as on facts and deserves to be quashed, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam, Britain close in on post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and Vietnam have concluded talks to negotiate a new free trade agreement on Friday, weeks before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31, the British Embassy in Hanoi said on Friday.The deal, which will...

Australia drops push to count old carbon credits toward Paris climate pledge

Australia was committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible and the country would achieve its 2030 targets without the need to draw carry over old credits, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.The move is a sharp change...

'India's active COVID-19 caseload drops to 3.63 lakh, lowest after 146 days'

Indias active caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh, the lowest after 146 days, which is 3.71 per cent of the total number of infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. On July 18, India had 3,58...

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Sanofi and Britains GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday they will test their potential COVID-19 vaccine further after clinical trials showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its potential launch until the end of next yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020