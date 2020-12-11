Left Menu
One more arrested in BJP leader murder case

At least 10 people have been arrested so far in connection with Shuklas murder, he said.Acting on a tip-off, state CID sleuths conducted a raid in North 24 Parganas on Thursday night and arrested the man, believed to be one of the key conspirators in the case.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:03 IST
One more arrested in BJP leader murder case

The West Bengal CID has arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, a senior officer of the agency said. At least 10 people have been arrested so far in connection with Shukla's murder, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, state CID sleuths conducted a raid in North 24 Parganas on Thursday night and arrested the man, believed to be one of the ''key conspirators'' in the case. ''The accused, a resident of Basanti in South 24 Parganas district, is suspected to be one of the main conspirators. He will be produced before a court today,'' the officer said.

Shukla, a BJP councillor, was shot dead on October 4 in Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas by unknown bike-borne assailants..

