Puducherry reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry has reported the 43 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 37,406, the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry has said. "Puducherry reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, 48 discharges and two deaths today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 37,406 till date, including 367 active cases, 36,420 recoveries and 619 deaths," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, with 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.

The total number of active cases stands at 3,63,749. Total discharged cases are at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)