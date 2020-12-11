Woman sustains severe burn injuries after setting herself ablaze

A woman sustained severe burns after she allegedly tried to end her life by setting herself ablaze in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Friday morning, police said. The woman, in her late 30's, sustained 90-95 per cent burns and is currently unfit to give any statement, they said.

The incident took place at Jayanti Park. People who had come out for a morning walk saw her body engulfed in flames and managed to douse the fire. They rushed the woman to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and informed the police, a senior officer said. An eye witness told the police that the woman was carrying a kerosene can in her hands just before the incident. The can was also seen lying at the spot, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said it appears that the woman tried to end her life. However, further enquiry is underway to ascertain the reason why the woman took the extreme step..