Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman sustains severe burn injuries after setting herself ablaze

A woman sustained severe burns after she allegedly tried to end her life by setting herself ablaze in southwest Delhis Sagarpur area on Friday morning, police said. The woman, in her late 30s, sustained 90-95 per cent burns and is currently unfit to give any statement, they said.The incident took place at Jayanti Park.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:22 IST
Woman sustains severe burn injuries after setting herself ablaze

A woman sustained severe burns after she allegedly tried to end her life by setting herself ablaze in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Friday morning, police said. The woman, in her late 30's, sustained 90-95 per cent burns and is currently unfit to give any statement, they said.

The incident took place at Jayanti Park. People who had come out for a morning walk saw her body engulfed in flames and managed to douse the fire. They rushed the woman to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and informed the police, a senior officer said. An eye witness told the police that the woman was carrying a kerosene can in her hands just before the incident. The can was also seen lying at the spot, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said it appears that the woman tried to end her life. However, further enquiry is underway to ascertain the reason why the woman took the extreme step..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to discuss arms exports to Turkey with NATO, new U.S. administration - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European Union leaders agreed at a summit that the question of arms exports to Turkey should be discussed among NATO members and in coordination with the next U.S. administration.She also said that EU le...

Tracker dogs pressed into service at Indo-Nepal border to check illegal crossovers from Nepal

The Sashastra Seema Bal has pressed tracker dogs into service at the Indo-Nepal border to check attempts by anti-social elements to cross over illegally into the Indian territory through the Kali river due to its decreased water level, offi...

BJP national President J P Nadda was accompanied by criminal and armed men of BJP : TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee tells in Kolkata.

BJP national President J P Nadda was accompanied by criminal and armed men of BJP TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee tells in Kolkata....

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Sanofi and GSK delay vaccineSanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020