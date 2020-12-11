Man gets 2 years in jail for throwing slipper at magistrate

A man who hurled a slipper at amagistrate after being convicted in a theft case in Januarylast year was on Friday sentenced to two years in jail for theact by a court in Bhiwandi in Thane district

On January 29, 2019, Ashraf Ansari (23) got annoyedafter being convicted for theft and threw a slipper at theBhiwandi first class judicial magistrate, who ducked in time,while another hit an advocate, advocate Vijay Munde said

District and Sessions Judge PM Gupta sentenced Ashraf,a resident of Aampada in Bhiwandi, to two years in jail undersection 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servantfrom discharge of his duty) of IPC after eight witnesses wereexamined, said Munde, who appeared for the prosecution.