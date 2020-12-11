Left Menu
Oman welcomes Morocco, Israel normalisation as step towards regional peace

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:00 IST
Oman welcomed Morocco's announcement it was establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, hoping the move will strengthen efforts towards a lasting and just peace in the Middle East, the Gulf state's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalise relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)

