EU snubbed UK PM's bid for Brexit call with Merkel, Macron - official

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:43 IST
European Union leaders rejected a proposal from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a Brexit call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, a senior official in the bloc's Brussels hub said on Friday.

Asked about Johnson's proposal on Thursday to travel to Paris and Berlin to try to get a new EU-UK trade deal across the line, the official said the bloc already told Johnson on Monday to negotiate with the EU executive European Commission.

