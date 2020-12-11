UNESCO Director-General condemns killing of journalist in Afghanistan
UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.UNESCO | Kabul | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:30 IST
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has called for measures to improve the safety of journalists following the killing of journalist and women's rights activist Malala Maiwand and her driver Mohammad Tahir in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on 10 December.
Maiwand, a reporter for radio and television broadcaster Enikas, and her driver were killed by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad. Maiwand was a women's rights activist who had spoken publicly about the challenges facing female journalists in Afghanistan. She was a member of the International
