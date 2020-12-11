Left Menu
Mephedrone drug worth Rs 1.40 crore seized, four held

Mumbai Police have arrested four persons, including two African nationals, from suburban Kandivali and recovered from them mephedrone MD drug worth Rs 1.40 crore, an official said on Friday. The arrest was made on Thursday, the official said.Unit-11 of the Mumbai crime branch had received specific information that two foreign nationals were coming to supply narcotic drugs at Khajuria Nagar in Kandivali west, he said.

Mumbai Police have arrested four persons, including two African nationals, from suburban Kandivali and recovered from them mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 1.40 crore, an official said on Friday. The arrest was made on Thursday, the official said.

''Unit-11 of the Mumbai crime branch had received specific information that two foreign nationals were coming to supply narcotic drugs at Khajuria Nagar in Kandivali west,'' he said. ''Accordingly, a trap was laid in the area on Thursday.

Two of the suspects came in an autorickshaw first, following which the two foreign nationals came on a two-wheeler. They stopped near the rickshaw and handed over some packets to those inside the auto,'' he said. The police team immediately apprehended all the four persons, the official said.

''During their search, police recovered 700 grams of MD drug worth Rs 1.40 crore in the international market,'' he said. According to him, the two foreign nationals belonged to Ivory Coast, an African country, who were currently staying at Nallasopara in Palghar district.

All the four accused were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. They were produced in a local court, which remanded them in police custody till December 18, he said.

