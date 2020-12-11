Left Menu
Taiwan shows keeness to invest in Karnataka

It said Wang told the Chief Minister there was a high interest-level to know about the investment opportunities in Karnataka and that several Taiwanese companies were keen to engage with the government to further discuss their investment plans in the state.Yediyurappa and Shettar have expressed their mutual desire to strengthen the economic relations between Karnataka and Taiwan.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

: A Taiwanese delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and said several of its companies were keen to discuss investment plans in the state. The delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) Ben Wang, met Yediyurappa and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

It expressed keenness to strengthen the economic and cultural ties between the state and Taiwan given the rapid convergence of mutual interests and offerings of the state for Taiwanese companies, an official press release said. It said Wang told the Chief Minister there was a high interest-level to know about the investment opportunities in Karnataka and that several Taiwanese companies were keen to engage with the government to further discuss their investment plans in the state.

Yediyurappa and Shettar have expressed their mutual desire to strengthen the economic relations between Karnataka and Taiwan. They assured the delegation of all support to the investment plan of Taiwanese companies.

Also, the delegation held talks with the Principal Secretary to government Commerce and Industries Department Gaurav Gupta and other senior officials. Leading industrial park developers from the state pitched their industrial parks to the delegation for the benefit of the Taiwanese companies, the release said.

