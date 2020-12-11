Left Menu
Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road tomorrow

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:14 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief, Balbir Rajewal talking to media on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. While talking to the media on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) [BKU (R)] chief Balbir Rajewal said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12."

The farmers' union chief also announced that they will stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and block Reliance/Adani toll plazas on December 14. He said they will not stop trains. The farmer leader also claimed that the number of farmers coming here is increasing.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) [BKU(B)] has approached the Supreme Court against the three farm laws passed by the Central government, claiming the laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed". The farmers' group has challenged the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same. (ANI)

