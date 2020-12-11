Left Menu
Development News Edition

France wins against Equatorial Guinea in Paris mansion raid lawsuit

The case was seen as a test for the limits of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Immunity, which shields government officials from prosecution abroad. The residence used by Teodorin Obiang, 52, is on Paris's prestigious Avenue Foch.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:52 IST
France wins against Equatorial Guinea in Paris mansion raid lawsuit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations' highest court on Friday ruled in favour of France in a suit brought by Equatorial Guinea protesting a 2012 raid on a luxury mansion owned by the son of the African country's ruler in downtown Paris.

Equatorial Guinea had argued the mansion was part of its diplomatic mission to France and should have been protected by diplomatic immunity, but a 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice rejected that. The case was seen as a test for the limits of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Immunity, which shields government officials from prosecution abroad.

The residence used by Teodorin Obiang, 52, is on Paris's prestigious Avenue Foch. France had argued that Equatorial Guinea was attempting to shield Obiang, known for posting pictures of his glamorous lifestyle on Instagram, by retroactively adding his opulent home to its diplomatic mission. The court, known as the "World Court" because it settles disputes between states, said Friday that because France had consistently objected to giving the building special status, it did not have diplomatic protection.

"The court concludes the building at 42 Avenue Foch has never acquired the status of premises of the diplomatic mission," said Presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, reading the decision in The Hague. As Equatorial Guinea's case depended on arguments that France had violated its rights under the Vienna Convention, judges found it lacked basis.

Equatorial Guinea launched the case in 2016. The 2012 raid was part of a corruption investigation that resulted in Teodorin Obiang's conviction in French court for embezzlement, confirmed last year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

European shares break 5-week winning streak; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, ending an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.8, extending...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020