ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would ask for a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the rebel Islamist Boko Haram group.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to belive" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed crimes against humanity. Judges must approve the request.