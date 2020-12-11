ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflictReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:53 IST
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would ask for a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the rebel Islamist Boko Haram group.
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to belive" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed crimes against humanity. Judges must approve the request.
