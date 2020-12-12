Left Menu
Villagers protesting closure of illegal coal mines gherao task force team

The SDO said that when the team comprising SDPO Noor Mustafa, District Mining Officer Dilip Kumar Tanti, Shikaripada CO Amrita Kumari and Shikaripada police station in-charge Sanjay Suman reached the village on Friday people extracting coal from the illegal mines ran away.Villagers started protesting the closure of illegal coal mines and gheraoed the team.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:21 IST
A task force team led by Dumka Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Maheshwar Mahto was gheraoed by people when it went to stop illegal coal mining in Panchwahini village in the district, officials said on Saturday. The SDO said that when the team comprising SDPO Noor Mustafa, District Mining Officer Dilip Kumar Tanti, Shikaripada CO Amrita Kumari, and Shikaripada police station in-charge Sanjay Suman reached the village on Friday people extracting coal from the illegal mines ran away.

Villagers started protesting the closure of illegal coal mines and gheraoed the team. A huge police force reached the village and dispersed the villagers who had gheraoed the team, officials said. The SDO said that a case will be registered against those who obstructed government work. He said that there are many illegal coal mines in that area.

Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said that locals were excavating coal illegally by digging a well-like pit there, which was stopped by a district task force led by SDO Maheshwar Mahto and SDPO Noor Mustafa. When the team reached there, a crowd gathered and the official team was stopped from working. Some women came forward which made it difficult for the police to take action.

The additional police force was sent from the district after which the team returned.

