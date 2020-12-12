Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:13 IST
Two arrested with 4 kg heroin in Punjab
The Punjab Police arrested two people with four kg of heroin and claimed to have busted a drug cartel. According to an official release on Saturday, the arrested duo -- Jaswinder Singh alias Jass and Ramesh Kumar alias Kesa of Jalandhar district -- had links with some gangsters lodged in Punjab jails and a Dubai-based smuggler.

Investigations so far suggest that the proceeds generated from the sale of the drugs, smuggled into Punjab from Kashmir, were probably being used to fund terror activities, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a statement. Further investigations are underway to unearth the conspiracy and the network, he said.

Besides heroin, two .32 bore pistols (with 10 live rounds) and a vehicle was seized from the accused. The DGP said the Jalandhar (Rural) police received inputs that Jaswinder Singh, Ramesh Kumar and Gursewak Singh have been operating a drug network, under instructions from one Palwinder Singh, who is currently lodged in Ferozepur jail.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted raids under the direct supervision of Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg, leading to the arrest of Jaswinder and Ramesh from the former's house in village Lohian in Jalandhar. Gursewak Singh, a resident of Patiala, is on the run and a manhunt has been launched for him.

Interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed that their modus operandi was to bring the drugs, on behalf of Palwinder Singh, from Srinagar to Punjab. It appears that the drugs were smuggled into India from across the border, and then sold in the market, with the money going into financing the gangster as well as terrorist activities, according to the official release.

