Authorities direct closure of brick kilns within 8 kms of Srinagar airport

Authorities on Saturday directed closure of all brick kilns falling within an eight kilometre radius of Srinagar international airport in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole gave the instructions while chairing a meeting of officers to review the implementation of high court directions regarding the issue, an official spokesman said.

The Budgam deputy commissioner was given instructions to ensure closure of brick kilns operating within the aerodrome area. Pole stressed on the strict implementation of high court orders, and instructed the Budgam DC to conduct survey besides submitting an action-taken report.

He emphasised on the implementation of brick kilns closure orders, while the director of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department was directed to ensure proper compensation and rehabilitation of the affected brick kiln owners at identified site. The director of Airport of Authority of India was asked to submit point-wise action-taken report of all directions, the spokesman added.