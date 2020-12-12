Maha govt in talks with TCS for investment in Shendra: Desai

Left Menu
The Maharashtra government is in talks with leading IT company Tata Consultancy services TCS for investment in Shendra node of Delhi Mumbai Industrial corridor DMIC here, state industries minister Subhash Desai said on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government is in talks with leading IT company Tata Consultancy services (TCS) for investment in Shendra node of Delhi Mumbai Industrial corridor (DMIC) here, state industries minister Subhash Desai said on Saturday. Desai was speaking during the ground breaking ceremony of water pipeline scheme for city which took place in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

While talking about the industrial development in Aurangabad, Desai who is guardian minister of the district said that the state government is in talks with TCS that how an investment can be brought in Shendra of Aurangabad or other areas. A team of TCS has also visited Shendra for the same. This will be a game changer in this region. The government is also making a food park in Bidkin which is another node of DMIC in Aurangabad and it was announced earlier by the chief minister and the work is also in progress.

The state has also initiated to set up medical equipment park in Shendra of Aurangabad and a team from Indonesia has visited this industrial area for the same, Desai said further. The nearby districts of Aurangabad such as Beed and Jalna will also get investment around Rs 200 crore in near period, Desai said.

Shendra and Bikdin nodes combined are known as Aurangabad industrial city (AURIC). It is a greenfield smart industrial city being developed across an area of 10,000 acres in Aurangabad of Maharashtra as a part of DMIC. As of now, 61 plots are allotted in Shendra and of them 36 are under construction. Seven companies have gone into production, an another official told.

