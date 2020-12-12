Mephedrone seized in Hyderabad; two arrested

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

DRI officials here have seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance banned under the NDPS Act, valued at approximately Rs 63.12 lakh, and arrested two people. Acting on a tip-off that Mephedrone was being handed over to a receiver, the officials intercepted the manufacturer, who has done Ph.D in chemistry, and the receiver during the exchange, a DRI release said on Saturday.

A simultaneous search at the manufacturer's house led to seizure of Rs 12.40 lakh in cash and 112 grams of Mephedrone samples (of different purities) under the provisions of the NDPS Act, it said. Apart from the said drugs, raw materials which were procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone were also seized from the clandestine lab on the outskirts of Hyderabad, it said.

The manufacturer holds a Ph.D in chemistry and had worked in the pharma sector earlier, it said. Investigation revealed that a Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacture of Mephedrone in the case, it said.

Two persons, including the manufacturer, were arrested on Friday in the matter under the provisions of the NDPS Act, the release said. Citing preliminary estimates, it said the man allegedly manufactured and sold more than 100 kg of Mephedrone during the last one year.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and is popular among the urban college- going crowd, the release added.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

