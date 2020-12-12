Israel and Bhutan establish diplomatic ties

Left Menu
The establishment of diplomatic relations would create new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in water management, technology, human resource development, agricultural sciences and other areas of mutual benefit, the statement said.Israel recently also established diplomatic relations with gulf countries UAE and Bahrain, breaking a logjam of years..

Updated: 12-12-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:19 IST
Israel and Bhutan established formal diplomatic relations on Saturday with both countries asserting that the development would open the path to greater cooperation, particularly in the sectors of technology, agriculture and water management. The notes verbale on the establishment of diplomatic relations were exchanged between Bhutanese envoy to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel and Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka at the Israeli Embassy here.

Describing it as a historic day, Malka said he was was honoured and excited to be part of this historic moment and to sign the official note. This agreement will open up many more opportunities for cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples, he said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations would not only build upon the existing close ties but open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations between the two countries and peoples, a joint statement issued by the two countries said. During the exchange of notes verbale ceremony, the two ambassadors recognized the growing engagements between Bhutan and Israel and welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations.

They reiterated the shared desire of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral cooperation to the benefit of both peoples. In addition to the deepening cooperation in areas including economic, technological and agriculture development, the two ambassadors highlighted that the ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced, the statement said.

Following the ceremony the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Bhutan's Tandi Dorji and Israel's and Gabi Ashkenazi sent mutual congratulations. Israel and Bhutan have enjoyed cordial relations marked by friendship and cooperation, even in the absence of diplomatic relations.

Israel has supported Bhutan's human resource development since 1982, especially in the area of agriculture development that has benefitted hundreds of Bhutanese youths. The establishment of diplomatic relations would create new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in water management, technology, human resource development, agricultural sciences and other areas of mutual benefit, the statement said.

