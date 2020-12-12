Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel and Bhutan establish diplomatic relations

Israel's accord with the Himalayan country did not appear to be related to its budding ties under U.S.-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries, though Israeli officials sought to portray it as evidence of its growing acceptance abroad. The agreement follows several years of secret contacts between Israel and Bhutan with the aim of establishing relations, Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:30 IST
Israel and Bhutan establish diplomatic relations

Israel established relations on Saturday with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, as it looks to continue to expand its diplomatic links internationally. Israel's accord with the Himalayan country did not appear to be related to its budding ties under U.S.-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries, though Israeli officials sought to portray it as evidence of its growing acceptance abroad.

The agreement follows several years of secret contacts between Israel and Bhutan with the aim of establishing relations, Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement. "Israel's circle of recognition is growing and expanding," Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said. "The establishment of relations between us and the Kingdom of Bhutan will serve as another milestone in deepening Israel's ties in Asia."

Bhutan relied on India for guidance on its foreign and defence policy until a friendship treaty was revised in 2007. It maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries. A signing ceremony was held between the Israeli and Bhutanese ambassadors to India on Saturday at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, a joint press release posted on the Bhutanese foreign ministry's website said.

"The establishment of diplomatic relations (will) create new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in water management, technology, human resource development, agricultural sciences and other areas of mutual benefit," it said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement, adding there had been contacts with other countries which wanted to establish relations.

Israel and Morocco on Thursday agreed to normalise ties in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making it the fourth Arab country after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily COVID-19 infections rise to 13,947

France recorded 13,947 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from the previous daily tally of 13,406, according to data published on a government website.The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 ...

BTC poll results: BPF, UPPL win 4 seats each, BJP bags one till late night

The ruling Bodoland Peoples Front BPF and the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL won four seats each while the BJP came out victorious in one so far in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council BTC polls in Assam, officials said. The BPF is...

Tripura govt will deal with insurgents with a firm hand : Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday gave a stern warning to insurgents saying the government will deal with them with a firm hand. Debs warning to the insurgents came four days after three construction workers were kidnapped by...

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britains fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence MOD said. The move drew ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020