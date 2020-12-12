Left Menu
7 nabbed for forging land papers, grabbing open lands in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Saturday nabbed seven persons for cheating and extorting money from people by forging stamp papers of open plots and grabbing the lands.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:32 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar addressing press conference on Saturday in Hyderabad. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad Police on Saturday nabbed seven persons for cheating and extorting money from people by forging stamp papers of open plots and grabbing the lands. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said, "Police had nabbed seven persons who cheated/extorted money from innocent people by creating forged stamp papers of open plots and grabbing the plots."

"Till now seven accused have been arrested and seven more are absconding. All the accused are native of Hyderabad, they formed into a gang and had been grabbing the vacant plots of the existing owners for their own wrongful gains by forging the stamp papers on old dates," he said. The police seized 92 fake land documents, 13 rubber stamps, six cell phones, and cash worth 2.10 lakh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ali Bin Mohammed Jabri, Md. Wasi, Mir Shaker Ali, Syed Karamath Hussain, Wahid Ali, Mohd. Fazal Shareef, and Mohammed Khan. Meanwhile, seven others - Mohammed Mujeeb Khan, Saif Yafai, Salam Hamdi, Abdullah Masood, Fareed Khan, Husamuddin, and Azher Ahmed - are absconding. The police found that the accused person, all residents of Hyderabad, had formed a gang to grab vacant plots by forging the stamp papers.

According to the police, the prime accused, Ali Bin Mohammed Jabri and Md. Wasi, would collect information about open plots and inform Mir Shakir Ali, who would then contact Mohammed Mujeeb Khan who procured old stamp papers from different scrap vendors. Mujeeb used chemicals to erase details on the old stamp papers and then handed the forged ones to Wahid Ali. (ANI)

