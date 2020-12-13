Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials: Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 13-12-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 12:28 IST
Officials: Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday left at least three dead in Afghanistan's capital, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city. A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, and wounded at least two others, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief. No further details were immediately available.

Faramarz also said that an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul. The prosecutor was on his way to his office when he was attacked in Kart-e Now neighborhood, the police spokesman said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kabul. The Islamic Sate group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on the capital in recent months, including horrific attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.

The Sunday attacks happened as a day earlier the IS militants hit the capital with a barrage of mortar shells, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second, amid a countrywide spike in violence. The extremist group claimed responsibility on its affiliated Amaq News site, saying it fired 10 Katyusha rockets toward the capital's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Three shells hit the airport, while the other rounds landed in residential areas of the city, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry. Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

The Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in IS strongholds in eastern Afghanistan.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'How the novel coronavirus hijacks and damages lung cells decoded'

Scientists have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to infection with the novel coronavirus, an advance which may aid in the identification of clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for COVID-19 tre...

Fire in ATM at petrol pump in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out in an ATM of a nationalised bank at a petrol pump in Oshiwara area here on Sunday morning, a fire official said. No one was injured in the blaze, he said.The fire broke out around 7.25 am at the Automated Teller Machine ATM...

Officials: Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3

Separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday left at least three dead in Afghanistans capital, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city. A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, a...

Govt plans third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal

The government is likely to launch the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the exchange traded fund that invests in debt of public sector companies, this fiscal, a source said. Central public sector enterprises CPSEs have fund raising plans o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020