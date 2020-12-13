Man found hanging from tree

A 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday

Kamal Pal went missing from his home around 9 pm on Friday. His body was found hanging from a tree in a jungle, almost two kilometres from his house, in Marka area on Saturday, according to police

Prima facie, it seems a case of suicide, police said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAVHMB