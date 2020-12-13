Chhattisgarh: CoBRA officer injured in IED blast in Sukma

An officer of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit was injured on Sunday when an IED planted by Maoists exploded while it was being defused by security personnel in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, a police official said. The incident took place between Pallodi and Kistaram villages around 10.40 am when a team of 208th battalion of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was out on a demining operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The CoBRA is an elite jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). During the operation, the paramilitary force personnel spotted an improvised explosive device (IED) and when they were engaged in defusing the explosive, placed beneath the ground, it suddenly went off, he said.

''Deputy Commandant Vikas, belonging to CoBRA's 208th battalion, received splinter injury in the blast,'' he said. The injured official was initially rushed to Kistaram field hospital of the CRPF.

He was being airlifted to the state capital Raipur for further treatment, the official said..