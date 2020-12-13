EU Council President Michel says EU won't panic as Brexit talks reach climax

EU Council President Michel says EU won't panic as Brexit talks reach climaxReuters | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:59 IST
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Sunday the EU would not lose its cool as make-or-break talks with Britain over a Brexit trade deal approach their climax.
Michel, who chairs EU summits, told France Inter radio that the European Union wanted a good deal that respected the integrity of its single market.
