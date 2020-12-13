Four held with 1.5 kgs gold biscuits in JK's Reasi

The police have arrested four people and seized gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. The accused were part of a gang which used to bring gold from Guwahati and sell it at various places in the country, including Katra -- the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the official said. He said Katra police got specific information about the gang and managed to arrest four of them

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is on, the official said.