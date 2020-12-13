Left Menu
MP: Four held for attacking three men, torching their house

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed at Ekona, located around 15 kms from the district headquarters, to ensure that peace prevails in the area, he said.Police have provided security to the family members of the victims, Sharma said.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:17 IST
Three members of a minority community were injured after being allegedly attacked by four persons, who also set their house on fire at a village in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The four accused have been arrested for the incident that took place late on Saturday night at Ekona village as a result of some previous enmity, police said.

The injured trio- Bablu Khan, Bismila Khan and Sajna Khan- have been admitted to a hospital, Dheerpur police station in-charge Ashutosh Sharma said. The accused were identified as Rajabhaiyya Gurjar, Rampal Gurjar, Ramavatar Gurjar and Balli Gurjar, all members of an extended family, he said.

''The complaint said that the accused carrying sticks stormed into the house of the victims, who are cousins living together, and rained blows on them,'' the inspector said. ''Thereafter, they also torched the victims' house,'' Sharma said.

The official admitted that the victims had earlier complained to the police that the accused had been throwing their weight around in the area and bullying them. Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed at Ekona, located around 15 kms from the district headquarters, to ensure that peace prevails in the area, he said.

Police have provided security to the family members of the victims, Sharma said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

