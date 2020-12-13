Teen, uncle killed after truck hits motorcycle in MP's Rajgarh

A teen and his 25-year-oldrelative were killed on Sunday afternoon when their motorcyclewas hit by a speeding truck on Agra-Mumbai Highway in MadhyaPradesh's Rajgarh district, police said

The incident occurred near Aranya police post, and thedeceased have been identified as Mahesh Dangi and his 15-year-old nephew Kuldeep Dangi, Biaora police station in chargeRajpal Singh Rathore said

''The truck driver fled from the spot and a case hasbeen registered against him,'' he added.