Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two terrorists killed, another held in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

The officials said police, assisted by the Army, launched a joint cordon and search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists.The terrorists were trapped in a snow-bound area and were asked to surrender but they refused and instead fired indiscriminately on the security forces in an attempt to break the cordon, they said, adding the security forces retaliated and killed two of the militants.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:41 IST
Two terrorists killed, another held in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists were killed and another was captured on Sunday in a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) about three days back and were heading for south Kashmir's Shopian district when they were intercepted in a snow-bound area along the Mughal Road in the afternoon, the officials said.

They said it was a joint group of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and have been pushed into this side in an apparent attempt to disturb the ongoing district development council (DDC) elections which got a tremendous response from the people, causing frustration to Pakistan. The officials said police, assisted by the Army, launched a joint cordon and search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists.

The terrorists were trapped in a snow-bound area and were asked to surrender but they refused and instead fired indiscriminately on the security forces in an attempt to break the cordon, they said, adding the security forces retaliated and killed two of the militants. Another terrorist was captured alive during the gunfight, the officials said.

They said both the slain terrorists are suspected to be Pakistani nationals but efforts are on to identify them. The officials said the group is believed to have infiltrated from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) three days back and was on its way to Shopian district.

After getting information, they said, police along with the Army launched an operation and plugged all escape routes but the snowfall slowed down the chase. With the improvement in the weather, the operation resumed this morning and a contact was established with the terrorists, who were offered to surrender but they declined and triggered a gunfight, the officials said.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar...

Soccer-Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre after Stuttgart defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Lucien Favre following Saturdays 5-1 loss at home to promoted VfB Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga club said on Sunday.We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past 2-12 years...

U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDAs process for approving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.We d...

U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of Q1 2021- Slaoui

The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.We would have immunized 100 million ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020