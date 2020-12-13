Left Menu
Man held for killing his lover's fiance

Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena said Paramjeet killed Deepak on December 8 in Rankedeeh village.Police arrested Paramjeet on Saturday based on a tip-off. During interrogation, Paramjeet said he killed Deepak as he did not want him to marry his lover, the SP said. He added that Paramjeet used an axe to kill Deepak.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 13-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 20:33 IST
