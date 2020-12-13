Man held for killing his lover's fiance

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the husband-to-be of his lover in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena said Paramjeet killed Deepak on December 8 in Rankedeeh village.

''Police arrested Paramjeet on Saturday based on a tip-off. During interrogation, Paramjeet said he killed Deepak as he did not want him to marry his lover,'' the SP said. He added that Paramjeet used an axe to kill Deepak.