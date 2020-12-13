ATM cash box looted in Bihar's East Champaran

The cash box of an ATM, containing Rs 6.97 lakh, was looted in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened at Harpur Pakri Chowk in the Harsidhi police station area on Saturday night, Station House Officer Shailendra Kumar said.

The cash box was taken out with the help of a gas cutter, he said. The ATM was unmanned, the officer said, adding that an FIR was lodged against unknown persons.

The CCTV cameras were also smashed and the inverter battery was also taken away, he said..