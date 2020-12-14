Gunman shot and wounded by police during outdoor concert outside NYC church

A gunman opened fire during an outdoor choir performance on the steps of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City's Upper West Side on Sunday, and was himself shot and wounded by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene.

New York City Police Department spokesman Sergeant Edward Riley said the gunman had fired on police, but no officers or bystanders were believed to have been injured. The suspect, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, the sergeant said. The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street in Manhattan, in the midst of an outdoor choir performance on the steps of the church.