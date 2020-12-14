Left Menu
Telangana reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Telangana reported 384 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,78,108, the state's Health Department said on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 384 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,78,108, the state's Health Department said on Monday. According to the state's Health Department, a total of 2,69,232 people have recovered from the viral infection, while 1,496 succumbed to deaths due to the virus. The active cases in the state stand at 7,380.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 96.80 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent. On December 12, the Telangana government constituted four committees for the COVID-19 vaccination mechanism in the state.

The committees are--State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force. (ANI)

