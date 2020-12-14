48-year-old man killed in Kolkata as car hits his cycle

A 48-year-old cyclist died and a man injured after being hit by a car in south Kolkata, police said on Monday. The car hit Ratan Sarkar, who was on a cycle, and then Nilotpaul Biswas, 45, who was walking down the Prince Anwar Shah Connector at Sapuipara around 10.15 pm on Sunday, they said.

Sarkar was taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, while Biswas is undergoing treatment, a police officer said. ''The errant driver has been taken into custody and the vehicle seized,'' he said.

The accused is an engineering student who was out with his friends, sources said. Sarkar's family pleaded for strict punishment of the accused and urged the government for help as he was the sole bread earner.