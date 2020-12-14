Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Deputy CM observes fast in support of farmers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is observing a day-long fast today in support of farmers' protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:05 IST
Delhi Deputy CM observes fast in support of farmers
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is observing a day-long fast today in support of farmers' protest. "Annadata, the farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the introduced by the Central Government for the sake of saving their pleasant livelihood. In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also observing a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office," said Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also set to hold a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest today. In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, he also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm. The hunger strike is a part of the farmers' strategy to intensify their agitation. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of chin music. The first Test of the four-match series between ...

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....

Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against farm laws

Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centres new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join the ongoing agitation at ...

Welspun One gives on lease 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space in MMR to FM Logistics India

Welspun One Logistics Parks will provide on lease around 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space to FM Logistics India in its flagship project at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Third party logistic 3PL service provider FM Logistic India has entered into a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020