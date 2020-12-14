Delhi Deputy CM observes fast in support of farmers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is observing a day-long fast today in support of farmers' protest. "Annadata, the farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the introduced by the Central Government for the sake of saving their pleasant livelihood. In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also observing a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office," said Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also set to hold a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest today. In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, he also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm. The hunger strike is a part of the farmers' strategy to intensify their agitation. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)